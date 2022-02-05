Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.
NYSE QSR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,454,000.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
