Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,454,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

