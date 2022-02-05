Reviewing Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and Progress Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.63 billion 4.60 $252.90 million $2.24 23.79 Progress Software $531.31 million 3.73 $78.42 million $1.75 25.63

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Progress Software. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 18.04% 17.52% 8.91% Progress Software 14.76% 39.12% 12.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trend Micro and Progress Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 3 0 0 2.00 Progress Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Progress Software has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.83%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Risk & Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Trend Micro pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progress Software pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Progress Software has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Progress Software beats Trend Micro on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc. engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment focuses on the growth of the data assets of the company, including its data integration components of the cloud offering. The Application Development and Deployment segment generates net customers for the application development assets of the company. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

