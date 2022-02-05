Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce sales of $391.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the lowest is $375.61 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $383.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.