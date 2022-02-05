River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 244 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 244.36 ($3.29). Approximately 18,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 58,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.35).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 263.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.88.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

