Robert A. Herman Sells 8,169 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 78.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 505,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

