Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 539.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,073 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $118.36 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

