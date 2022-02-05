Robyn M. Denholm Sells 25,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $923.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $927.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,013.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

