Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.48 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.