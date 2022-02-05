Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 48,242 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,167,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,500,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,731,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.68 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84.

