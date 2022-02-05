Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1,816.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

MSGS opened at $168.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,533.95 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average of $175.30.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

