RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

RKLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 9.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a fifty-two week low of 7.55 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.33.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

