Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

