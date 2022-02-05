Royal Bank of Canada Trims BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Target Price to C$9.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

TSE:BB opened at C$9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.43.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

