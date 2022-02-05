Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Shares of RGLD opened at $102.23 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.