Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.04

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 11079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $552.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.