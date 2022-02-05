Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 113.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FRP were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in FRP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FRP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 10.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 12.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FRP by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FRPH opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

