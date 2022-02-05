SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SABS opened at 5.68 on Wednesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of 4.65 and a one year high of 12.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.80.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by 0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,502,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

