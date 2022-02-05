Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 130,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 421,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 890,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,091 shares in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

