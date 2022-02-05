Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 409,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SFET stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Safe-T Group has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

