Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $91,754.20 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $91,754.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Istar Inc. bought 8,222 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,897.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Istar Inc. bought 8,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,961.04.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Istar Inc. bought 8,200 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,954.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Istar Inc. bought 8,403 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.49 per share, for a total transaction of $499,894.47.

On Thursday, January 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,726 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,872.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. bought 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. bought 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,932.50.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $60.71 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of -0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

SAFE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.