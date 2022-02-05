Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Safran has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

