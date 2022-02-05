Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SLRX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 134,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,679. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 268,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.