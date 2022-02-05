Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Head to Head Review

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 24.90% 9.55% 0.86% Sandy Spring Bancorp 42.57% 13.76% 1.64%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Professional and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Professional currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Professional’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Professional has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Professional and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $85.81 million 3.28 $21.36 million $1.53 13.71 Sandy Spring Bancorp $552.34 million 3.92 $233.60 million $4.96 9.57

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Professional on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

