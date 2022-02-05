Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post $60.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.35 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,307. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 156.16%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

