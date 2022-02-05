Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Financial Review

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Saul Centers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Saul Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 5.85 $6.67 million $1.93 20.00 Saul Centers $225.21 million 4.98 $40.38 million $1.46 32.39

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors. Transcontinental Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 32.47% 7.52% 3.34% Saul Centers 19.21% 14.58% 2.66%

Summary

Saul Centers beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded on September 6, 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment comprises of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics, and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.