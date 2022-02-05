Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $23.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.03.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.