Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after buying an additional 1,518,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,786,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,715,000 after buying an additional 96,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,255,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 136,989 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.24%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

