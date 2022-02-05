Schroder Investment Management Group Has $12.09 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.36% of Group 1 Automotive worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

NYSE:GPI opened at $162.44 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.79 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.31. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.