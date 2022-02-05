Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 104,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.81. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

