Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,781 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Cartica Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 688,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 409,063 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

