Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,201 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Radian Group worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 394,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 135,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Radian Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,475 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

