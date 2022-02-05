Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications' third-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from the acquisition of Halfaker and Associates which is generating incremental revenues. Strong performance of its contract portfolio is also a tailwind. Higher demand for its technology solutions owing to the ongoing digital transformation wave across the defense, space, intelligence and civilian market, is a positive. Moreover, the company’s latest acquisition of Koverse will further expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-enabled software portfolio. Nonetheless, industry-wide components supply constraint might impact its overall sales in the near-term. Acquisition-related dis-synergies were an overhang on the top line. Competition from CACI is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the last year.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $98.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

