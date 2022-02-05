Scotiabank Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$43.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.67.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$32.87 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

