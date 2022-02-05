Scotiabank Increases Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$11.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.60.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$8.55 on Tuesday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46. The firm has a market cap of C$557.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.13.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

