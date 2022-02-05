Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 2,500 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $428,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.