Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 2,500 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $428,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

