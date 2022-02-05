Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.56 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

