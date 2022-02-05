Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.56 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.
In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
