Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC cut Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. Severn Trent has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

