Sherri R. Luther Sells 932 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $53,617.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LSCC opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

