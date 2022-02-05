Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.56 Billion

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $12.56 billion and approximately $838.87 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.43 or 0.07274063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,519.33 or 0.99990460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars.

