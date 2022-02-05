Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.57

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and traded as high as $43.07. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 66,169 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.