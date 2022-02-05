Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 115,608 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,771 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,911,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after purchasing an additional 338,042 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

