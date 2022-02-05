Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 99 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.11. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.95 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.63). The company has a market capitalization of £143.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

