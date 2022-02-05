Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 99 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.11. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.95 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.63). The company has a market capitalization of £143.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About Epwin Group
