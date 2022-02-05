Short Interest in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) Drops By 15.0%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

LIDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AEye in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of AEye stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46. AEye has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts anticipate that AEye will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

