Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Rises By 26.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 421.0 days.
Shares of BZLFF opened at $36.28 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.
Bunzl Company Profile
