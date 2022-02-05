Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Rises By 26.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 421.0 days.

Shares of BZLFF opened at $36.28 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.