Short Interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Increases By 26.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.85.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $150.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. Carvana has a 52-week low of $130.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,439. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 155.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

