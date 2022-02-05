Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Drops By 13.6%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,829,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 3,275,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,072.5 days.

Shares of DROOF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.99) to GBX 244 ($3.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

