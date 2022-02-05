Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Declines By 15.0%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.

Shares of FLMNF stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Other. It offers glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

