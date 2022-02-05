Short Interest in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Declines By 14.1%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth $8,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.