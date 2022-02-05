Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Increases By 23.9%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 138,404 shares of company stock worth $754,670. Insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after buying an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.