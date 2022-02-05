Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Increases By 23.9%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 138,404 shares of company stock worth $754,670. Insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after buying an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
Read More: News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.