Short Interest in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Grows By 23.7%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 848,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 322.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 162.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 131.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. REV Group has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

